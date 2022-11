College basketball gave us some absolutely superb games during feast week. We got some upsets, some great games in general, and now we come back down to earth in week four as teams return to campus and play some cupcake match-ups. We are getting some crossover games between Power 5 conferences so we should see […]

The post College Basketball Best Games for Week 4 appeared first on Project Spurs.

Related

View the original article on Project Spurs: College Basketball Best Games for Week 4