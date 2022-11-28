The 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar has already given us some historic matches, like Saudi Arabia beating Argentina and Spain’s 7-0 rout of Costa Rica. Cameroon looks to leave its own mark on the tournament by breaking its 8-game losing streak. The last time they won a World Cup match was in 2002 against […]

The post Cameroon vs. Serbia World Cup Live: Group G Table, Injury Report, Betting Odds and More! appeared first on Project Spurs.

Related

View the original article on Project Spurs: Cameroon vs. Serbia World Cup Live: Group G Table, Injury Report, Betting Odds and More!