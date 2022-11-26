After playing their most recent game on November 20th, the Austin Spurs return to action against the Birmingham Squadron. Austin is coming off a tough 117-110 loss at the hands of the Mexico City Capitanes. Birmingham is looking to keep the momentum going after a win against the Memphis Hustle. The Squadron are currently on […]

