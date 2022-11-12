Despite an almost impressive comeback, the Austin Spurs fell short of a win against the Lakeland Magic by the score of 117-107. The Spurs attempted to rally in the fourth quarter, but the Lakeland lead was too much to overcome. Now, they look to top the Orlando Magic affiliate in the second game of the […]

