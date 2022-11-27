After a resounding 111 – 98 victory over the Birmingham Squadron on Saturday, the Austin Spurs will hope to make it two in a row in the return game on Sunday, November 27th. The Spurs were happy to enact revenge on the team that blew them out earlier this month and hope to get another […]

