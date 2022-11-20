The Austin Spurs will welcome a team applying their trade internationally as they host the Mexico City Capitanes on Sunday, November 20th. After a big loss by the score of 103-85 at the hands of the Birmingham Squadron, Austin will look to regain momentum versus a very talented Mexico City squad. Tip-off is scheduled for […]

