After a big overtime victory on Tuesday night against the Memphis Hustle, the Austin Spurs will look to end a two-game homestand on the right foot against the Birmingham Squadron. The Spurs are on a 2 game-win streak. Birmingham is coming off a heartbreaking 131-128 loss at the hands of the Lakeland Magic. Austin will […]

The post Austin Looks to Continue Momentum Against Birmingham appeared first on Project Spurs.

Related

View the original article on Project Spurs: Austin Looks to Continue Momentum Against Birmingham