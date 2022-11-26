The San Antonio Spurs suited up in fiesta colors to face off against the Los Angeles Lakers. This time the Spurs have the home-court advantage as the game took place at the AT&T center. San Antonio looked to gain a win over the LA team after falling to them in a 92-123 loss. Even though […]

The post A Resilient Spurs Squad Falls Short in Round Two Against the Lakers appeared first on Project Spurs.

Related

View the original article on Project Spurs: A Resilient Spurs Squad Falls Short in Round Two Against the Lakers