Four San Antonio Spurs’ players used more than 20% of their offensive possessions resulting in a shot, free throw, or turnover as the pick-and-roll ball handler in the 2021-2022 season, per the NBA’s stat site. Only one of those players, Tre Jones, is still on the team. Three Spurs’ players used 5% or more of […]

