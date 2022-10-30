It has been a wild weekend for the San Antonio Spurs, but they’ll have to block out all the noise s they return to action Sunday night against the Minnesota Timberwolves. This is the third and final time that the two teams will meet, but the Spurs (4-2) already will bring a much different roster […]

The post Tied at 1-1, the Spurs and Timberwolves Conclude Their Season Series Tonight in San Antonio appeared first on Project Spurs.

Related

View the original article on Project Spurs: Tied at 1-1, the Spurs and Timberwolves Conclude Their Season Series Tonight in San Antonio