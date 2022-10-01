On a recent episode of The Spurscast, Paul Garcia and his guest Matt Lerma discussed the San Antonio Spurs’ rotation options ahead of the 2022 season. This conversation included the subject of Josh Primo as the San Antonio Spurs’ best starting point guard option. After the team traded both Derrick White and Dejounte Murray in […]

The post The 2022 San Antonio Spurs Starting Point Guard Is … appeared first on Project Spurs.

Related

View the original article on Project Spurs: The 2022 San Antonio Spurs Starting Point Guard Is …