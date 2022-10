In Spurscast episode 671, Spurscast host Paul Garcia and Project Spurs director of digital content Joe Garcia discuss: The Spurs’ Starting Five for the Regular Season The second unit for the Spurs The end of the bench for the Spurs Who is most likely to get waived before the season begins The Starting Five After […]

The post Spurscast – The Rotation for the Regular Season appeared first on Project Spurs.

Related

View the original article on Project Spurs: Spurscast – The Rotation for the Regular Season