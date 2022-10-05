In Spurscast episode 670, Spurscast host Paul Garcia and Project Spurs writer Jazz Tamir discuss: The San Antonio Spurs’ opening preseason loss in Houston Takeaways from the game Preseason Loss in Houston The San Antonio Spurs opened their preseason schedule Sunday with a 38-point loss in Houston. The game was close for the first 10.5 […]

