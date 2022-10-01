In Spurscast Episode #668, host Paul Garcia and Project Spurs writer Benjamin Bornstein discuss the preseason injuries for Josh Primo and Keldon Johnson. Josh Richardson says Devin Vassell is ready to make a leap this season. Early season minutes for the rookies. Preseason Injuries for Keldon Johnson and Josh Primo San Antonio Spurs forward Keldon […]

