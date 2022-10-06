After a summer of shake-ups, the San Antonio Spurs finally tipped off their preseason on Sunday. From the opening minutes, the Houston Rockets (1-0) quickly took off with the lead, never allowing San Antonio to get close. On Thursday, the Spurs (0-1) look to bounce back against an Orlando Magic (0-1) team that is coming […]

The post Spurs vs Magic Preseason Game Has Both Teams Looking for Their First Win appeared first on Project Spurs.

Related

View the original article on Project Spurs: Spurs vs Magic Preseason Game Has Both Teams Looking for Their First Win