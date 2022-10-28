The San Antonio Spurs (3-2) will be returning to their home at the AT&T Center to face off against the Chicago Bulls (3-2). The Spurs’ three-game winning streak was brought to a halt by their loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves Wednesday night. It was announced by the team that both will still be out for […]

