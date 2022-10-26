Who would have thought the Spurs would be sitting in the third spot of the Western Conference? Yes, we are only four games into the season, but with two wins against playoff contenders in the back pocket, the team has surely surprised organizations around the league with their fast start. After their near 30-point loss […]

