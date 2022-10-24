Don’t look now, but the San Antonio Spurs aren’t rolling over for anyone. Just three games into the season, San Antonio (2-1) has won consecutive games against the Indiana Pacers and Philadelphia 76ers. On Monday night, they’ll play their first game of the season in the Western Conference on the road against the Minnesota Timberwolves […]

