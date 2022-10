On Thursday night, the San Antonio Spurs will close out the 2022 preseason as they host the Oklahoma City Thunder. With the season tipping off next week, final rosters will need to be set by 5 p.m. EST / 2 p.m. PST on Monday, October 17, per the NBA calendar. As of Thursday morning, San […]

The post San Antonio Spurs Roster Cuts Projections appeared first on Project Spurs.

Related

View the original article on Project Spurs: San Antonio Spurs Roster Cuts Projections