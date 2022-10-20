While most of the San Antonio Spurs’ first game of the season did not go well for the Silver and Black, there were a few flashes throughout the game from the players and coaching staff that could lead to exciting moments this season. One play, in particular, involved all 5 players and resulted in an […]

The post Play Breakdown: Spurs Resemble “The Beautiful Game” Spurs With This Play appeared first on Project Spurs.

Related

View the original article on Project Spurs: Play Breakdown: Spurs Resemble “The Beautiful Game” Spurs With This Play