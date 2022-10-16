On Friday night, the San Antonio Spurs completed their preseason by taking on the Oklahoma City Thunder at the AT&T Center. Despite coming up short 118-112, it was a solid way to end the season if not the best representation of their strengths on the defensive end. On offense, fans got a taste of what’s […]

