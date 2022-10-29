About an hour before Friday’s game against the Chicago Bulls, San Antonio Spurs CEO RC Buford announced the team had waived Josh Primo. As of Saturday morning, no further explanation has been given by Buford or anyone in the Spurs’ front office. San Antonio recently exercised Primo’s third-year option, so to suddenly waive him is […]

