After the San Antonio Spurs waived Josh Primo before Friday night’s game against the Chicago Bulls, fans were left wondering why. As shocking as it was to see a rising star talent get suddenly waived, fans started to notice Primo-centered posts on Spurs’ social media pages were being deleted in addition to his merch. Many […]

