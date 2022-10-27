Spurs guard Devin Vassell put fans on notice on his Instagram Live feed responding to fans encouraging him to tank the season for Victor Wembanyama. Saying, “Y’all gonna stop coming on my Live talking about this Victor dude” “We hoopin’ this year, Y’all gonna see.” Devin Vassell: “Y’all gotta stop coming in my Live talking […]

The post Can Spurs’ “Mega-Regional Team” Rebrand Land Big Names in Free Agency? appeared first on Project Spurs.

Related

View the original article on Project Spurs: Can Spurs’ “Mega-Regional Team” Rebrand Land Big Names in Free Agency?