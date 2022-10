Blake Wesley had an impressive rookie season debut Friday night in front of the home crowd. He was a key contributor in the San Antonio Spurs’ 129-124 win over the Chicago Bulls on Friday night. In fifteen minutes the rookie scored 10 points and four assists. Beyond the stat sheet, Wesley showed confidence in attacking […]

