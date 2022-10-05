“The third time doing anything is when one can expect to see a marked improvement. As the saying goes, “the third time’s the charm.” In his third NBA season, San Antonio Spurs forward Devin Vassell, is looking comfortable as a leader on the floor. With Keldon Johnson and Josh Primo out with injuries, he shouldered […]

The post An Aggressive Devin Vassell Leads San Antonio in Preseason Loss to Houston appeared first on Project Spurs.

Related

View the original article on Project Spurs: An Aggressive Devin Vassell Leads San Antonio in Preseason Loss to Houston