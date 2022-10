We’ve given you one list of potential NBA Draft sleepers and with the college basketball season just around the corner, it’s time for another one. We’ve got some college players to keep an eye on who you might not have been watching otherwise. Especially since college basketball is starting in just a few short weeks. […]

The post 2023 NBA Draft Sleepers: It’s Waking Season appeared first on Project Spurs.

Related

View the original article on Project Spurs: 2023 NBA Draft Sleepers: It’s Waking Season