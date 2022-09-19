It has been quite the year for former assistant coaches and administrators of the San Antonio Spurs. In the NBA 2022 playoffs alone, nine general managers or head coaches could trace their roots back to the Alamo City. More specifically, those roots all stem from one source – the Gregg Popovich Coaching Tree. The tree […]

The post Will the Gregg Popovich Coaching Tree Bear Fruit in San Antonio? appeared first on Project Spurs.

Related

View the original article on Project Spurs: Will the Gregg Popovich Coaching Tree Bear Fruit in San Antonio?