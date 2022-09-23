Going into the season, there are a lot of questions about the San Antonio Spurs 2022 lineup. In the latest Spurscast episode, host Paul Garcia and Project Spurs writer Matthew Lerma answer Spurs fan questions about: Josh Primo entering his second season The starting lineup The rotation this coming season Who will be the leading […]

The post Spurscast #666: Answering San Antonio Spurs 2022 Lineup Questions appeared first on Project Spurs.

Related

View the original article on Project Spurs: Spurscast #666: Answering San Antonio Spurs 2022 Lineup Questions