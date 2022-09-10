In Spurscast Episode 665, Spurscast host Paul Garcia and Project Spurs Director of Digital Content Joe Garcia discuss: The Spurs re-signing Joe Wieskamp Alize Johnson and Tommy Kuhse signing exhibit-10 deals Jalen Adaway signing an exhibit-10 contract soon Manu Ginobili’s upcoming Hall of Fame ceremony Joe Wieskamp Re-Signs The San Antonio Spurs recently re-signed Joe […]

