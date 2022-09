Manu Ginobili is going into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame on Saturday, September 10, 2022. A second-round pick in 1999, he captured the hearts of San Antonio Spurs fans while helping the franchise win four titles across his 16-season career. After having his number 20 already retired by his team, Ginobili will now accept […]

