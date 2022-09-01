Have you ever found yourself standing in your kitchen, half-awake, trying to cobble together a snack? Then, upon failing to find anything that will truly satisfy your needs, being hit by an epiphany that the members of the San Antonio Spurs surely enjoy a good snack as well? And then you start wondering if any […]

The post Fiesta Shorts Hot Ones: Can the San Antonio Spurs Handle the Spice? appeared first on Project Spurs.

Related

View the original article on Project Spurs: Fiesta Shorts Hot Ones: Can the San Antonio Spurs Handle the Spice?