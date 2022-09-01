In the last nine months, the San Antonio Spurs roster has undergone a number of changes. That has left fans left playing Tetris trying to put together a good starting lineup. The team is known for playing traditional basketball, so the best way to construct the starting five is to indicate which player most embodies […]

