Devin Vassell is great at sliding under the radar. He continues to let his game speak for itself while we watch the numbers improve every year. Devin Vassell isn’t just a thief on the court but on the charts too. He went from not being a top prospect his freshman year at Florida State University […]

The post Devin Vassell a Top 10 pick in the 2020 NBA Redraft appeared first on Project Spurs.

Related

View the original article on Project Spurs: Devin Vassell a Top 10 pick in the 2020 NBA Redraft