The Spurs roster isn’t the only thing undergoing some changes. The organization is also adding new names to the coaching staff, starting with former WNBA player Candice Dupree. The 2006 first-round pick has just been hired as the new assistant coach for the Spurs under Coach Gregg Popovich. Dupree is a name you may have […]

The post Candice Dupree: Breaking Barriers the Spurs Way appeared first on Project Spurs.

Related

View the original article on Project Spurs: Candice Dupree: Breaking Barriers the Spurs Way