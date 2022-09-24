On Friday, September 23, 2022, the Austin Spurs named Brent Barry as general manager for the NBA G League affiliate. A former player in San Antonio from 2004-2008, Barry isn’t an outside hire. After a broadcast career, he moved to the NBA team’s front office in 2018 as Vice President of Basketball Operations. According to […]

