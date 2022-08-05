For most of the illustrious Gregg Popovich Era, the San Antonio Spurs have been known for being a defensive powerhouse. Just type “Spurs defense overwhelms” into Google. You’ll see a list of articles from the last two decades talking about how San Antonio’s defense smothered their opponents. Seeing articles like these will have many Spurs […]

