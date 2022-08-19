Last month, the San Antonio Spurs unveiled their “Statement” jerseys for 2022, and they received mixed reactions from fans. This contrasts with the “Fiesta” jerseys of the last two seasons, which were met with a lot of fan support. Of course, the fan base had been asking for the Fiesta jerseys for years, and many […]

