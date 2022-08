Welcome to the inaugural piece of the “Spurs Rookie Roundup”. This column will cover the three San Antonio Spurs rookies weekly throughout the offseason and regular season. While we currently have no actual games, expect a series of videos, photos, or any news compiled here for you to read. Once the season begins, I will […]

The post Spurs Rookie Roundup: The Offseason Edition appeared first on Project Spurs.

Related

View the original article on Project Spurs: Spurs Rookie Roundup: The Offseason Edition