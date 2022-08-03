On July 5, 2022, the San Antonio Spurs claimed 24-year-old Isaiah Roby off of waivers from the Oklahoma City Thunder. Thunder fans were stunned since Roby had a career season in 2021-22. Sports Illustrated called San Antonio claiming Roby “one of the more under-the-radar pickups of the offseason”. With the Spurs in rebuild mode, he […]

