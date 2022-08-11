A new reality became plainly obvious this past season: Giannis Antetokounmpo is the best basketball player in the world. There’s also a definite gap between him and the next guy. Many would consider Tim Duncan as the greatest power forward of all time. So, if Antetokounmpo continues to dominate at this pace, should Duncan be […]

The post Giannis Antetokounmpo is Tim Duncan’s Greatest Challenger as the GOAT at Power Forward appeared first on Project Spurs.

Related

View the original article on Project Spurs: Giannis Antetokounmpo is Tim Duncan’s Greatest Challenger as the GOAT at Power Forward