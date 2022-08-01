The San Antonio Spurs are undoubtedly going to be riding the “Tank Train” pretty hard this season. The obvious top pick they will be going after is Victor Wembanyama. Should the Spurs fail to get the first pick, the consolation prize of guard Scoot Henderson is not too bad. The 6-foot-4, 195-pound teenager shined in […]

