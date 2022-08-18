The 2022-2023 San Antonio Spurs Schedule is officially here. Coinciding with the team’s 50th Anniversary, the schedule this year will be memorable for a number of reasons. In addition to the anticipated rookie debuts, there will be new jerseys and theme nights too. A handful of games will be played outside of the AT&T Center, […]

