In the 2021-22 San Antonio Spurs season, Josh Primo spent most of his time in the G-League. With the time he did spend on the NBA roster, however, the front office saw a young player with tons of potential. Some may even go as far to say the young guard reminds them of another 18-year-old […]

The post The “Mamba” in Josh Primo – Are the Kobe/Primo Comparisons Real? appeared first on Project Spurs.

Related

View the original article on Project Spurs: The “Mamba” in Josh Primo – Are the Kobe/Primo Comparisons Real?