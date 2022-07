In Spurscast episode 663, Spurscast host Paul Garcia, Project Spurs writer Benjamin Bornstein, and former Project Spurs writer Trevor Zickgraf discuss: The latest news and notes for the San Antonio Spurs Analysis and Summer League impressions about the Spurs’ rookies Jeremy Sochan (out for Summer League), Malaki Branham, Blake Wesley, and Dominic Barlow Latest New […]

