After a quiet first few days of free agency for the San Antonio Spurs, the Spurs have finally agreed to a deal with a free agent. According to Shams Charania of the Athletic, the Spurs are bringing back 6’10” big man Gorgui Dieng on a one year deal. If you recall, Dieng spent 16 games […]

