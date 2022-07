The 2022 NBA Draft has come and gone with Summer League right around the corner. However, that doesn’t mean it’s too early to look ahead to the 2023 draft. That one is shaping up to be a talented and deep draft at the top, unlike this past year. There promises to be a ton of […]

The post Smells Like Teen Spirit: 2023 NBA Draft Class Names to Know appeared first on Project Spurs.

Related

View the original article on Project Spurs: Smells Like Teen Spirit: 2023 NBA Draft Class Names to Know