The San Antonio Spurs are signing Jordan Hall to a two-way contract, per Shams Charania of The Athletic. Hall joins Dominic Barlow as the team’s two two-way contracts for the 2022-2023 NBA season. Listed on the roster as a 6’8” guard out of St. Joseph’s University (Division 3), Hall went undrafted in the 2022 NBA […]

