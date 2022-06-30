In Spurscast episode 660, Spurscast host Paul Garcia and Project Spurs writer Collin Reid discuss: The state of the Spurs’ roster before free agency The three ways the Spurs can use their cap space The State of the Spurs’ Roster The Spurs will enter free agency Thursday with 15 players under contract barring players being […]

