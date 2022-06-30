In this emergency Spurscast episode 661/Project Spurs Round Table, Spurscast host Paul Garcia, Project Spurs staff members Joe Garcia, Benjamin Bornstein, Vickie Villareal, and Evan Townsend discuss: The Spurs agreeing to trade Dejounte Murray to the Atlanta Hawks for future picks What will the Spurs do with their cap space now? Will other veteran players […]

